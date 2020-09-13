Sections
J-K’s Covid-19 recovery rate plunges further after 1,686 new cases

There has been a consistent decrease in the rate of recovered patients from a high of 77.3% on September 2 to the current rate of 66%.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 19:32 IST

By Ashiq Hussain, Hindustan Times Srinagar

A health worker collects a nasal sample from a driver for Covid-19 test, outside a bus terminal in Srinagar. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 14 deaths and a spike of 1,686 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the tally to 54,096.

The union territory has been recording more than 1,500 fresh Covid-19 cases on a daily basis for the past five days with the highest single day spike of 1,698 cases on Saturday. On Friday, the total cases crossed the 50,000 mark more than six months after first cases were reported on March 9.

As many as 875 people tested positive in Jammu division, including 79 travellers, while 811 cases were reported from Kashmir, of which 37 were travellers. This month, Jammu has often witnessed more daily infections than Kashmir which in the last five months has contributed the major percentage of cases in the union territory.

Some 452 more people have been cured and discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 35,737 which accounts for a recovery rate of 66%. There has been a consistent decrease in the rate of recovered patients from a high of 77.3% on September 2.



Active cases have steadily increased to 17,481 on Sunday from 7,980 on August 31. A total of 12.31 lakh tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

A government spokesperson said 146 people were discharged in Jammu division and 306 in Kashmir. A total of 27,798 people have been cured in Kashmir and 7,939 in Jammu division.

The spokesperson said 14 more people succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday - eight in Jammu division and six in Kashmir. The death toll has now gone up to 878 out of which 727 were in Kashmir and 151 in Jammu.

In Jammu division, the highest jump of fresh cases was witnessed in Jammu district with 405 cases while 94 people tested positive in Doda district. In Kashmir, the highest number of fresh cases was recorded in Srinagar where 185 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 158.

Srinagar is the worst affected district in the pandemic with a tally of 11,678 including 251 deaths. Jammu district has recorded 8,352 cases and 88 deaths. Jammu district has the highest active cases at 5,570 as against 1,959 in Srinagar.

Till date, 5.23 lakh people have been put under observation. A total of 41,945 are in home quarantine, 17,481 in isolation and 54,279 under home surveillance. Besides these, 4.08 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

