J-K’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4,000 after Sunday’s surge of 620 new cases

Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid-19 tally on Sunday crossed the 4,000 mark with the highest single-day spike of 620 new cases, the government said.

The union territory’s Covid-19 tally is now 4,087 after it reported the first case 91 days ago.

There were also two casualties in Kashmir division taking the death toll of infected people in the union territory to 41.

Officials said that most of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division which has been consistently recording the majority of the case load than Jammu division.

“In the union territory, 620 new positive cases have been reported since our last update yesterday, 37 from Jammu division and 583 from Kashmir Division,” the government said in a statement.

The statement said that among the new cases, 32 were those with travel histories.

After the first cases of Covid-19 in J&K on March 9, this is the first time that the number of daily Covid cases has crossed 600-mark in the union territory. The last highest jump was on Thursday with 285 new cases. Since May 27, the UT has consistently seen a jump of more than 100 cases.

Amid the spike, the government on Sunday put nine districts in the red zone, nine in the orange zone and two in the green zone. In Kashmir division, which has recorded the majority of the cases, eight of its districts are in red with only two districts - Ganderbal and Bandipora- were put in orange zone while in Jammu all the district were either categorized as orange or green zone.

Officials said that of the two persons who died one was a 38-year-old tailor from Kolkata working in Srinagar. They said that he had brain haemorrhage and died on Saturday. His sample was taken after his death.

“He died on Saturday and his sample was taken which returned positive today,” said medical superintendent of SMHS, Nazir Chaudhary. Another man, 70-year-old from Srinagar, had died at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial hospital in Srinagar on Saturday.

So far 41 people have died of Covid-19 in the UT of which 36 are in Kashmir division, five are from the Jammu division.

Fresh cases were reported in all the 10 districts of Kashmir valley, taking the total tally in the division to 3,189.

The highest jump in Kashmir was in Kulgam with 161 new cases while Baramulla recorded 132 new cases followed by Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag with 87, 60 and 59 cases respectively.

“We should emphasize on precautions in public instead of triggering panic with numbers. In the later case it’s also true that out of 23,589 #Srinagar residents tested so far only 400 odd are +ve, including >50% travelers. Let’s encourage everyone to follow precautions,” said Srinagar deputy commissioner, Shahid Choudhary in a tweet.

In the Jammu division, the fresh cases were recorded in seven of the 10 districts taking the division’s tally to 889.

The highest jump in the division was recorded in Jammu with 22 cases followed by Doda district with five cases.

Ninety patients were discharged after recovery – nine from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir, the government statement said.

So far, 1,216 out of the total 4,087 cases have recovered, 1,016 of those are from Kashmir and 200 are from the Jammu division.

At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 2,146 and 684 in Jammu.