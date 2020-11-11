J-K’s Covid-19 tally nears one lakh mark but govt says numbers not worrying

Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid-19 tally is likely to cross the one lakh mark on Wednesday but the government remains optimistic and says the numbers are not “worrying”.

The first Covid-19 case in the union territory was detected nine months ago in Jammu in March.

A senior government official said that when data will be released Wednesday evening the Covid-19 tally would cross the one lakh mark.

“Yesterday evening the total cases were a few hundred short of one lakh and today the number will be crossed. We have been getting more than 300 cases every day,” he said.

The union territory’s Commissioner Secretary (Health), Atul Duloo said that J&K’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 99,844 which is 8,139 cases per million and recovery rate is 93.03 per cent.

“Our mortality rate is 1.55 per cent and positive rate is 3.9 per cent,” he said.

So far J&K has conducted 2,06,227 tests per million population which is more than double the national average that stands at 98,786. Till Tuesday night there were 5,415 active patients in the UT. The doubling rate of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir in the last seven days stood at 130.1 which is less than the national average of 142.6 days.

Dr Qazi Haroon Qazi Haroon, officer on special duty for Covid mitigation in Kashmir said that J&K is placed better as the graph of positive patients is declining.

“We were expecting a bit of hue and cry due to the fact that normal seasonal flu will add to our miseries and will be labeled as Covid but so far things are well under control.”

Dr Shafkat Khan, health expert and Jammu and Kashmir’s former nodal officer for Covid-19 said that the recovery rate and the people tested for Covid in the union territory seem far better than other states.

“It is however, difficult to predict whether there is a next wave in the offing. The Government seems to have come a long way in augmenting the infrastructure and required logistics and is geared up for any such eventuality. It now entirely depends upon the precautions to be taken up by the people to prevent the further spread of the virus till a vaccine comes up.”

However, many doctors say the number of positive patients could be more as dozens of patients are getting treatment at home.

“I know many people who receive treatment at home for Covid-19 as they don’t want to go to hospitals and Covid centres. Yes the situation is better than what it was four to five months ago. Today we know many things about the disease which helps us in treating the patients either in hospitals or at home,” said a senior consultant who is treating Covid patients on a daily basis.