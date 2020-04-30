J&K tally mounts to 614 with 33 fresh Covid-19 infections

Sections
All fresh cases were reported from the Kashmir valley.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 20:19 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Srinagar/Jammu

Thirty-three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 614, officials said.

All fresh cases were reported from the Kashmir valley—Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Shopian and Srinagar districts—where the tally has risen to 556.

“33 new cases, all from Kashmir, reported. Also, 24 more patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals,” a government spokesperson said, adding that four patients recovered from Jammu division and 20 from Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Jammu district now has no positive cases. “All the reported 26 positive cases from the district have recovered. It is an indicative of being on the right course. Nevertheless, declaring Jammu district Covid-free will be premature. Need to carry this forward proactively, with caution,” said Jammu deputy commissioner Sushma Chauhan.



So far, 216 patients—165 in Kashmir and 51 in Jammu division—have recovered from the disease while eight have died. Till date, 70,408 people have been put under observation—7,335 in home quarantine, 390 in hospital isolation, 193 in hospital quarantine, 8,398 in home surveillance while 54084 completed their surveillance period.

