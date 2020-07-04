Sections
Home / India News / J-K: Terrorist who killed jawan, minor boy eliminated, says police

J-K: Terrorist who killed jawan, minor boy eliminated, says police

The police identified the terrorist as Zahid Dass of Waghema.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 07:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The terrorist’s accomplices managed to escape under cover of darkness, though the search continued for several hours. (ANI file photo. Representative image)

The police on Friday claimed to have killed a terrorist who was involved in the attack on the CRPF at Bijbehara in South Kashmir, in which a 6-year-old boy and a CRPF jawan were killed last week.

The police identified the terrorist as Zahid Dass of Waghema.

Last night, the police and CRPF began a search and cordon operation at Malla Bagh in Srinagar. As the area was being cordoned, some terrorists attacked the forces, resulting in an encounter, in which one terrorist and a CRPF jawan were killed. The terrorist’s accomplices managed to escape under cover of darkness, though the search continued for several hours.

The police said that Dass was wanted for his complicity in a series of terror crimes. “He was also involved in the recent attack on June 26 in Anantnag, in which a CRPF personnel and a 6-year-old boy were killed.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi says he has tested positive for Covid-19
Jul 04, 2020 08:41 IST
Buchanan wanted to remove Ganguly as KKR captain and succeeded: Chopra
Jul 04, 2020 08:37 IST
Indiabulls arm gets ₹2,200crore lifeline from Oaktree Capital
Jul 04, 2020 08:34 IST
Rs 500 cap on late fee for monthly GST returns
Jul 04, 2020 08:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.