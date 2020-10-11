Jabalpur medical college doctor served notice for taking part in Hathras protest

The doctor took three days leave from her duties and went to Hathras to meet the family members of the victim. (Photo Courtesy- Liehindustan)

A lady doctor posted at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Government Medical College, Jabalpur was served a show cause notice on Saturday for allegedly attending a protest against the Hathras case, said dean of the medical college.

Government medical college forensic department assistant professor Doctor Rajkumari Bansal had taken a leave of three days from October 4 to 6 and went to Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit victim, who died in a Delhi hospital on September 29 from injuries sustained when she was allegedly gang-raped. She denies having participated in any protest.

The medical college dean PK Kasar said Rajkumari Bansal didn’t inform the medical college administration about the purpose of taking leave. “We came to know from media reports that Rajkumari Bansal participated in a protest in Hathras. According to service rules, she can’t take part in any protest as she is a government officer. The notice has been served to her and her reply has been sought within a week. Further action will be subject to her reply.”

Talking to media persons Rajkumari Bansal said, “After the gang rape incident, I couldn’t sleep properly for two days. I decided to go to Hathras to console the family and to look into the medical reports of the victim. I stayed there for two days on the request of the family members.”

“During my stay, Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Ravan came to meet the family. Some people and media persons shot my videos, which are now going viral on social media and some people have even called me a Maoist. Scandalous and baseless allegations are being levelled against me,” she added.

She further said, “I went there for the sake of humanity. I didn’t participate in any protest. I met Chandrashekhar for the first time and I am not a member of Bhim Army.”

“I will reply to the notice. I am going to lodge a complaint to the cyber cell of police against those people who are circulating my videos with defamatory comments, said the doctor.