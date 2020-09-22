Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, asks for CBI probe into Amaravati land scam

YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday requested the Centre to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in land transactions in the Amaravati capital region during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime.

The chief minister made the request to Union home minister Amit Shah at a brief meeting in New Delhi in the evening. Jagan is expected to have another round of meetings with Shah and later with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday morning.

According to a party functionary familiar with the development, Jagan explained to the home minister in detail how several Telugu Desam Party leaders, including family members of then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu made huge purchase of land in and around Amaravati between June and December 2014, before the region was declared as a capital.

He pointed out that the cabinet sub-committee which probed into this “insider trading” by the then TDP government had found several irregularities including fraudulent means of grabbing assigned and government land and surrendering it for land pooling to get the benefits announced by the government.

Jagan also requested Shah to order a similar CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the AP State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) to the extent of over Rs 600 crore. There were grave irregularities right from bidding to undue favours granted to the company owned by Naidu’s then IT advisor Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad.

Jagan also reportedly asked Shah to approve the AP Disha Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Bill and secure the President of India’s assent for it to become an Act.