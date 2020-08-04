Jagan Reddy govt grants Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses of Covid-19 victims

A CMO spokesman said chief minister Jagan reddy had instructed the officials to strictly monitor four aspects – medicines, treatment, food and hygiene in all the 138 Covid-19 designated hospitals in the state. (Photo @AndhraPradeshCM)

The Jagan Reddy government on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 for the last rites of those who die of coronavirus. It also decided to grant Rs 5,000 to plasma donors who help others get better. When the plasma is administered to a Covid-19 patient, it boosts their immunity to fight against the infection.

An order to this effect was issued by special chief secretary (medical and health) KS Jawahar Reddy. According to the order, all the district collectors have been authorised to sanction Rs 15,000 towards funeral expenses of each Covid-19 victim.

“This amount will be paid to the kin of the deceased for conducting the last rites in a dignified and decent manner,” Reddy said.

The order comes in the wake of reports that the bodies of the Covid-19 victims were being carried in municipal vans, earth movers and even autorickshaws to the graveyards for burial and cremation without any dignity and respect.

A payment of Rs 5,000 will be made to each plasma donor who voluntarily decides to donate plasma for the Covid-19 patients in various hospitals.

“This amount will be paid to the plasma donor towards nutritional supplement charges, as they need good food after donating their plasma,” the special chief secretary said.

The government directed the commissioner of health and family welfare Katamaneni Bhaskar to release an amount of Rs 12 crore to the respective district collectors, from budgetary provisions under the scheme to combat Covid-19.

A CMO spokesman said the chief minister had instructed the officials to strictly monitor four aspects – medicines, treatment, food and hygiene in all the 138 Covid-19 designated hospitals in the state.

He directed the officials to create awareness on Covid and run campaigns through hoardings, posters, TVs and other avenues to remove stigma. He also directed the officials to monitor the news reports being published on Covid-19 and help the genuine cases.