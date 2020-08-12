Jagan Reddy’s scheme for women allows cash transfer, promotes self-reliance

The government would also facilitate securing loans from banks for business activities of women. (Photo @AndhraPradeshCM)

The Jagan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday launched yet another populist scheme – YSR Cheyutha – aimed at promoting entrepreneurship opportunities for women belonging to weaker sections and minorities.

Launching the scheme over a video link from his camp office in Tadepalli in Amaravati, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said YSR Cheyutha scheme would ensure self-reliance among women by promoting entrepreneurship.

Under this scheme, about 23 lakh women belonging to SC, ST, OBC and Minority communities in the age group of 45-60 years will get a direct cash transfer of Rs 18,750 per year aggregating to Rs 75,000 in four years.

The scheme would cost the state government around Rs 17,000 crore. This year, the government had earmarked Rs 4,687 crore. “The amount would be directly transferred into the bank account of mothers and sisters, who are free to spend the same on the activity of their choice,” Jagan said.

He pointed out that among 23 lakh beneficiaries, about eight lakh widows and single women in the age group of 45-60 years were already receiving monthly social pensions and they would get additional benefit under YSR Cheyutha.

“At present, each such woman is getting Rs 27,000 per year in the form of pensions, at the rate of Rs 2,250 per month. In addition to this, they would receive Rs 18,750 per year under YSR Cheyutha. The total amount comes to Rs 45,750 per annum,” he said.

The chief minister said under the YSR Cheyutha scheme, the government would extend marketing and technical assistance to all the beneficiaries. Besides, the government would also facilitate securing loans from banks for their business activities.

“The state government has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with major FMCG giants like Proctor and Gamble, Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL), Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and India Tobacco Limited (ITC) to strengthen rural economy and the beneficiaries of Cheyutha can be stakeholders in their business,” Jagan said.

Beneficiaries from across the state thanked the chief minister through a video conference. They appreciated the government for taking up such initiative, which will help them invest the amount in setting up their own business.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party, however, described the YSR Cheyutha scheme as a big fraud played on the women by the Jagan government.

Senior TDP lawmaker Nimmala Ramanaidu reminded that in his election manifesto, Jagan had promised to give pensions to the extent of Rs 3,000 per month to women below 45 years of age.

“As such, each woman should get Rs 36,000 per year and Rs 1.80 lakh in his five-year tenure. What he is giving now for women between 45 and 60 years is just Rs 18,750 per year. Is it not cheating the innocent women after garnering their votes in the elections?” Ramanaidu asked.