‘Jai Shri Ram’: Arvind Kejriwal wishes the country ahead of Ayodhya event

Locals with the saffron flag on the day of Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the entire country for the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a Ram temple.

“Congratulations to the entire country on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan. May we continue receving Lord Ram’s blessings. His blessings will help India end hunger and poverty and become the most powerful country in the world. May India show the path to the world in the future. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Bajrang Bali!” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The grounbreaking ceremony will begin after 12 pm on Wednesday.

“It’s an emotional and historic moment. Wait has been worthwhile,” veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was at the forefront of the party’s temple campaign in 1990s, said on Tuesday.

Only 175 people, including 135 saits, have been invited for the ceremony where PM Modi will lay a 40-kilogramme silver brick to symbolise the start of construction of the Ram temple.

Construction of the temple was made possible by a verdict last year from the Supreme Court.

Barricades have been put up across the town with heavy police presence, as authorities try to limit the number of visitors to maintain social distancing in the wake of Covid-19. At least two priests in the area and four policemen have tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The grand affair will be beamed onto large screens in Ayodhya as well as many cities across the country. Devotees have also been asked to light diyas (earthen lamps).

Soil from almost 2,000 holy sites around India and water of around 100 holy rivers will be used in the foundation.