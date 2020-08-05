Sections
Home / India News / ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Arvind Kejriwal wishes the country ahead of Ayodhya event

‘Jai Shri Ram’: Arvind Kejriwal wishes the country ahead of Ayodhya event

Only 175 people, including 135 saits, have been invited for the ceremony where PM Modi will lay a 40-kilogramme silver brick to symbolise the start of construction of the Ram temple.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 10:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Locals with the saffron flag on the day of Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the entire country for the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a Ram temple.

“Congratulations to the entire country on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan. May we continue receving Lord Ram’s blessings. His blessings will help India end hunger and poverty and become the most powerful country in the world. May India show the path to the world in the future. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Bajrang Bali!” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

 

The grounbreaking ceremony will begin after 12 pm on Wednesday.



“It’s an emotional and historic moment. Wait has been worthwhile,” veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was at the forefront of the party’s temple campaign in 1990s, said on Tuesday.

Only 175 people, including 135 saits, have been invited for the ceremony where PM Modi will lay a 40-kilogramme silver brick to symbolise the start of construction of the Ram temple.

Construction of the temple was made possible by a verdict last year from the Supreme Court.

Barricades have been put up across the town with heavy police presence, as authorities try to limit the number of visitors to maintain social distancing in the wake of Covid-19. At least two priests in the area and four policemen have tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The grand affair will be beamed onto large screens in Ayodhya as well as many cities across the country. Devotees have also been asked to light diyas (earthen lamps).

Soil from almost 2,000 holy sites around India and water of around 100 holy rivers will be used in the foundation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IIT- Madras begins admission for BSc in Programming and Data Science online course, 12th pass students can apply
Aug 05, 2020 11:36 IST
PM Modi reaches Ayodhya, quick prayer at Hanuman Garhi before bhoomi poojan ceremony
Aug 05, 2020 11:37 IST
Credit for ending Ayodhya land dispute goes to Supreme Court, everyone should accept it: Mayawati
Aug 05, 2020 11:21 IST
Authority not bound to grant hearing to those objecting to tree-cutting proposals: Bombay HC
Aug 05, 2020 11:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.