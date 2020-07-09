Jailed Assam peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, 2 associates found Covid-19 positive

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) advisor Akhil Gogoi was arrested in Upper Assam’s Jorhat on December 12, 2019, for his alleged role during the nationwide protests against the CAA. (PTI file photo)

Akhil Gogoi, Assam’s peasant leader and the founder of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), and two of his associates, who are lodged in the Central Jail in Guwahati since last December for their alleged role during the nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, (CAA, 2019), have tested coronavirus positive (Covid-19).

Gogoi tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday, a day after KMSS general secretary Dharjya Konwar and Bitu Sonowal, a leader of the outfit’s student wing, were found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease.

In June, an inmate of the Central Jail had tested Covid-19 positive. The test result of another KMSS activist, Manas Konwar, who is also lodged in the same jail, is awaited.

“I have been informed that Akhil Gogoi has tested Covid-19 positive. There’s no information yet on whether he has been taken out of the jail and shifted to a hospital,” said Santanu Borthakur, Gogoi’s counsel.

However, the Assam government is yet to make an official announcement about Gogoi’s test results.

On Wednesday, the peasant leader’s associates, Sonowal and Konwar, were first taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and later to the district hospital in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, where they could not be admitted due to a scarcity of beds.

Later, they were admitted to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati on Thursday morning. They have been kept in insolation at a separate ward of the hospital.

Swab samples of the activists were taken earlier this week after they had complained of ill health.

Guwahati and the rest of Kamrup Metro district, which has been under complete lockdown for 14 days since June 28 due to a spike in Covid-19 positive cases, have reported around 5,000 fresh cases in the past fortnight.

Gogoi was arrested in Upper Assam’s Jorhat on December 12, 2019, for his alleged role during the nationwide protests against the CAA.

He was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and a Guwahati court sent him to the agency’s custody for 10 days on December 17.

He was taken to New Delhi on the same day for questioning.

Gogoi has been in judicial custody and lodged in the Central Jail since December 25.

Several demonstrations, seeking his release following reports of his poor health condition, took place both in Assam and outside, before the Covid-19 outbreak struck.

The NIA has lodged a case under Sections 120B, 124A, 153A, 153B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 18, and Section 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019, or UAPAA against Gogoi.

He has been booked for criminal conspiracy, sedition, promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., assertions against national integrity, support to terrorist organisations, etc.

His associates were also arrested last December and all of them have been in jail ever since.