Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi

The fresh allegation by Sushil Kumar Modi against the incarcerated RJD chief of trying to destabilize the state government is likely to intensify the feud between the ruling and opposition parties in the state. (TWITTER/@SushilModi.)

Ahead of the Speaker’s election for the newly constituted 17th Bihar Assembly on Wednesday, former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday alleged that jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was trying to topple the NDA government by talking to ruling coalition MLAs over the phone to lure them by promising ministerial berths.

The senior BJP leader also indicated the phone number from which the jailed RJD chief purportedly made calls, on his Twitter handle.

In a tweet late on Tuesday evening, Modi said, “Lalu Yadav making telephone calls (8051216302) from Ranchi to NDA MLAs & promising ministerial berths. When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up. I said don’t do these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed.” The RJD chief is at present lodged at the bungalow of the Superintendent of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, post conviction in fodder scam cases.

The allegation has come just a night before the crucial election for the Speaker’s post in the state assembly tomorrow when the chief minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government will face the first test of strength in ensuring the win of the coalition’s official candidate to the top post. Vijay Kumar Sinha has been pitted against the RJD-led Grand Alliance candidate Awadh Bihari Choudhary.

The RJD-led Grand Alliance has already upped the ante against the ruling NDA government since the November 10 election results of the state assembly polls, which gave the ruling coalition a thin majority above the halfway mark of 122. The GA, having won 110 seats, had alleged it lost 20 seats to election manipulation and claimed the people’s mandate had not been honoured.

The fresh allegation by the senior BJP leader against the incarcerated RJD chief of trying to destabilize the state government is likely to intensify the feud between the ruling and opposition in the state in the coming days. Many also feel, it indicates how the NDA having the support of smaller allies like the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha –Secular (HAM) (S) is vulnerable to defections.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary said the allegations levelled by Modi were all baseless and were an attempt to remain in the limelight by the senior BJP leader. “Modi suffers from Lalu phobia. He is making all these allegations to remain in the limelight after not being given the post of deputy CM this time. All these allegations of luring NDA MLAs are baseless and concocted,” he said.