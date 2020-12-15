Jailed person from Naxal-hit district, those who gave anti-national speeches, seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that photo of a “jailed person” from Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district was seen in the protest against the three farm bills. (Reuters image)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that photographs of people “who gave anti-national speeches in Delhi” were seen during the farmers’ protest.

Some elements are trying to mislead the farmers by taking advantage of their protest, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways told news agency ANI, adding that the government is ready to initiate dialogue over farmers’ apprehensions about the three farm laws enacted in September.

“There is Gadchiroli district near Nagpur, Naxalite (affected) district. In that, a person was nabbed and he did not even get bail from the court. He is in jail. He has no direct and indirect relation with farmers but his photo was seen in the protest. I couldn’t understand it,” the minister said.

On being asked about remarks on involvement of urban Naxal and Maoist elements in the farmers’ protest, Gadkari said that such remarks were not made for all the farmers.

“People who gave anti-national speeches in Delhi, who have no relation with the country and farmers, who have nothing to do directly or indirectly with the demands of farmers, their photos have been seen. Please tell me how did they come in this. There are some elements who are trying to mislead the farmers by taking advantage of the agitation. I feel it is wrong,” he said.

Farmers have been protesting against Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 since November 26. They want the government to repeal the laws as they say the reforms would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations, erode their bargaining power and stop the government’s purchase of staples at guaranteed prices.

