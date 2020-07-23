Sections
Home / India News / Jaipur court directs probe into complaint against Gajendra Shekhawat

Jaipur court directs probe into complaint against Gajendra Shekhawat

The development comes amid allegations by the Congress that the minister is involved in a bid to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 11:40 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

The Special Operations Group (SOG) has already sent a notice to the minister in connection with a probe into audio clips which purportedly indicate efforts to lure MLAs away from the Congress. (AP)

A city court has directed that Rajasthan police should probe a complaint alleging the involvement of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a credit society scam.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) has already sent a notice to the minister in connection with a probe into audio clips which purportedly indicate efforts to lure MLAs away from the Congress.

On Tuesday, additional district judge Pawan Kumar directed the additional chief judicial magistrate’s court to send the complaint against the BJP leader to the SOG.



Shekhawat has been named in the complaint along with his wife and others in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam in which thousands of investors allegedly lost about Rs 900 crores.

The Jaipur unit of the SOG has probing into the scam since last year. An FIR was registered on August 23, 2019.

Shekhawat was not mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the SOG in connection with case. Later, a magistrate’s court also rejected an application to include him in the charge sheet.The applicants them approached the additional district judge’s court.

