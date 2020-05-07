Jaipur focuses on ‘super spreaders’ to contain Covid-19 infections

Rajasthan has now turned its focus on ‘super spreaders’ to contain Covid-19 infections in Jaipur, a top government official said Thursday.

According to the government data, out of the 33 districts in Rajasthan, Jaipur has the maximum of 1,099 Covid-19 cases. Till date around 30,761 samples have been taken in Jaipur and 52 of Covid-19 patients in the district have died.

After finding over 10 positive cases of super spreaders (fruit and vegetable vendors) in the city recently, the district administration has aggressively started taking random samples.

“Our major focus is now on super spreaders such as vegetable vendors, dairy booths, grocery and medical shops – these are the direct points of interaction. Many incidents in past few days have come up where the vegetable vendor had spread the infection,” said Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, department of energy and nodal officer for Jaipur.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

Contact tracing is difficult in such cases because vendors are mobile, he added.

“Aggressive random sampling has been started to check super spreaders with vegetable vendors being the first to be checked since they are mobile. Subsequently, we will cover dairy booths, grocery and medical shops which are stationary,” Sharma said.

He said there has been an unprecedented increase in the number of fruit and vegetable sellers after many people who were in other trades also started selling fruits and vegetables.

The officer said that there is a higher risk of infection since a large number of people come in contact with the vendors who have no fixed routes and which makes contact tracing difficult if a positive case is found among them. Over 150 first contacts of super spreaders have been quarantined. The administration has now devised a way to monitor the vendors.

“In view of this, the number of vendors has been limited for every ward and they have to wear caps issued by Municipal Corporation, wear masks and carry sanitizer,” he said.

“The number of vendors has also been limited across the city to 10 in each ward. To distinguish them, caps of different colours have been given to vendors permitted in inner and outer walled city. Out of around 3,000 vendors 1,050 are now permitted to sell. Those selling inside the walled city will wear multi-coloured cap and those outside will wear white,” he said.

A separate team of doctors are testing them and monitoring them.

Chief Medical and Health Officer, Narrottam Sharma said till date around 1,200 samples of super spreaders such as vegetable vendor and grocery store people have been taken and a dozen of them have tested positive.

Amid the increasing number of cases, the ‘positive’ news is that out of the total 1099 Covid-19 cases in Jaipur, 604 have recovered and 461 have been discharged. The number of active cases is now 443.