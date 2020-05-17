Jaipur jail emerges as hotspot, majority of cases linked to two inmates

On May 11, two cases were reported, and within days, the number has risen to 142 out of which 127 cases has been reported form Jaipur district and 14 cases from the Jaipur central jail including two staff members. (File photo for representation)

Jaipur jail emerges as the new Covid-19 hotspot with 142 cases in five days out of which 119 alone were reported on Saturday.

On May 11, two cases were reported, and within days, the number has risen to 142 out of which 127 cases has been reported form Jaipur district and 14 cases from the Jaipur central jail including two staff members. One case was reported from Jaipur district jail

The sudden spike in number can be linked to a 29-year-old man who was lodged in the district jail in a case of excise act by Jamwaramgarh police station and 20-year-old booked by Bajaj Nagar police station for theft.

The Jaipur district jail is located in the campus of Jaipur Central jail with different entrance gate. Generally, cases from Jaipur rural are lodged in the district jail while the cases from city are lodged in central jail.

On Sunday, Director General (DG), prisons, NRK Reddy said that so far 10 cases have been found positive from Jaipur district jail while seven cases have been found positive from the Jaipur central jail.

“The 29-year-old was arrested on April 13 by the Jamwaramgarh police in an excise case after which he was kept in quarantine for 21 days. During quarantine, he didn’t show any symptoms. Later, he was shifted to ward number 2 of the jail. Last Sunday, the inmate suffered from diarrhoea after which he was admitted to SMS hospital. His samples were taken for coronavirus test and he was found positive, “Reddy said.

“The inmate had history of tuberculosis. He had come in contact with 36 inmates out of whom 16 have been released on parole. We have taken the addresses and asked the local administration to keep them in quarantine as soon as possible. The inmate is undergoing treatment,” he added.

The DG jail added that the 20-year-old inmate booked by the Bajaj Nagar police station under IPC section 379 (theft), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was arrested on May 9 and kept in one-day police remand by the Bajaj Nagar police station.

“On May 10 he was sent in judicial custody. The 20-year-old was kept in isolation ward; he came in contact with five inmates including two jail staff assistants. These jail assistants came in contact with ten more inmates of ward and led to creation of a chain. All of them have quarantined themselves and their Covid test would be done,” the DG of the prison said.

The jail administration has made a Covid care centre inside the jail for asymptomatic people. Those with symptoms or other morbidities have been taken to hospitals.

“Two wards of district jail have been converted into dedicated Covid centres. At present, the medical staff of jail are taking care of the asymptomatic patients. On our request to the health department, four special doctors, eight medical nurses and other staff would be deployed soon in these Covid wards. 10 inmates from Jaipur district and six from the central jail, who have comorbidities have been sent to SMS hospital for treatment,” added Reddy.

The DG prisons further informed that instructions have been issued for not admitting any fresh prisoners in the jails where inmates are already lodged and for new prisoners, separate space has been allocated at different places and they are lodged there.