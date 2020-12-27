Jaishankar arrives in Qatar for two-day visit to strengthen bilateral relations

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Qatar enjoy strong economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. (Twitter / @IndEmbDoha)

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday arrived on a two-day visit to Qatar from December 27 to 28 wherein he will hold a discussion with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and other important dignitaries.

“EAM @DrSJaishankar arrived on a two-day visit. He’ll call on HH Father Amir and HH Deputy Amir. He’ll hold detailed discussions with DPM and FM @MBA_AlThani_ on strengthening India-Qatar bilateral relationship,” India in Qatar wrote in a tweet.

This will be Jaishankar’s first visit to Qatar as External Affairs Minister.

During the visit, he will hold talks with his counterpart on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Qatar enjoy strong economic, cultural and people-to-people ties.

“Qatar hosts more than 7 lakh Indians. The bilateral trade was USD 10.95 billion in 2019-20. Both sides remain committed to intensifying bilateral cooperation in various fields including energy and investments,” the statement said.

India and Qatar have also worked together to face the Covid-19 pandemic and coordinated smooth operation of flights under an Air Bubble arrangement, the ministry added.