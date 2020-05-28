Jaishankar discusses post-Covid-19 economic recovery with EU foreign policy chief

The two leaders also discussed preparations for the EU-India Summit, which will be held as soon as possible, a statement said. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held discussions with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on initiatives to promote post-Corona economic recovery and preparations for the 15th EU-India Summit.

Jaishankar said they also shared perspectives on technology, connectivity and security.

“Concluded a review meeting of #IndiaEU relations with EU HR/VP @JosepBorrellF. Discussed initiatives to promote post-Corona economic recovery. Underlined our shared perspectives on technology, connectivity and security. Preparing for India-EU Summit,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

In a statement, the EU said the main topics of their conversation were the response to the coronavirus pandemic and preparations for the 15th EU-India Summit, which had been postponed in March due to the outbreak of the virus.

Borrell and Jaishankar confirmed the commitment of both the EU and India to work together to overcome the global pandemic and stressed the importance of an effective global socio-economic recovery, the statement said. Borrell also thanked Jaishankar for India’s assistance in facilitating the repatriation of over 11,000 EU tourists from India. “They agreed on the need to ensure the flow of crucial medical supplies, and on keeping global trade and value chains open,” the statement said.

“Borrell and Jaishankar agreed that the current pandemic made the EU-India Strategic Partnership even more relevant. This was true in terms of joining efforts to strengthen the multilateral system, as well as in further developing the bilateral relationship, including trade and investment and security cooperation,” the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed preparations for the EU-India Summit, which will be held as soon as possible, it said. “They looked forward to the Summit as an important opportunity to advance on all aspects of the EU-India relationship. They also discussed relevant foreign policy topics, including Afghanistan, China, and Iran,” the statement added.