Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Jaishankar lauds India’s Covid-19 response, says it should give people confidence in nation’s future

Jaishankar lauds India’s Covid-19 response, says it should give people confidence in nation’s future

He said during the onset of coronavirus pandemic, India was not able to provide enough PPEs and ventilators. Even N-95 masks were assembled in small quantities and testing kits were not produced in the country.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 14:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jaishankar said the challenge now is to take this ability to rise to the moment of crisis and transform that to more routine sets of practices and procedures. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday lauded India’s Covid-19 response and said that it should give people confidence in the country’s future.

Speaking at the third edition of Deccan Dialogue, Jaishankar said, “A nation that had no preparedness for an enormous crisis, responded in a way that it should give us all confidence in our future.”

He said during the onset of coronavirus pandemic, India was not able to provide enough PPEs and ventilators. Even N-95 masks were assembled in small quantities and testing kits were not produced in the country. “We should ask ourselves why not earlier, today not only (India) meets its national needs but helps beyond.”

He also stated that during the ongoing pandemic situation, the social discipline in India stood out in comparison with many developed countries, which was the influence of the leadership and motivation.



“If we had created more than 15,000 dedicated facilities, with 1.5 million isolation beds, if more than a million Indians are tested daily by 7,000 centres, if Aarogya Setu was devised to facilitate contract testing, then it speaks volumes about our inherent capabilities,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said the challenge now is to take this ability to rise to the moment of crisis and transform that to more routine sets of practices and procedures.

“I do believe that the India which will come out of the Covid crisis, will do just that,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Nov 16, 2020 14:46 IST
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Nov 16, 2020 15:05 IST
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 16, 2020 14:07 IST
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
Nov 16, 2020 14:52 IST

latest news

Master teaser sets a new record, registers 2 million likes
Nov 16, 2020 15:38 IST
Diesel sales fall 5 per cent in November after reaching pre-Covid levels in October
Nov 16, 2020 15:34 IST
75% ICU beds in Gurugram now reserved for Covid-19 cases
Nov 16, 2020 15:34 IST
Covid-19 patient alleges molestation bid at Kerala hospital
Nov 16, 2020 15:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.