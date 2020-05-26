Jamaat chief Maulana Saad’s eldest son on Crime Branch radar, documents seized: Report

People who took part in a Tablighi Jamaat event in March are checked by a health team before being taken to a quarantine facility in this file photo. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has seized the bank documents and other important papers of the son of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan reported. The Crime Branch has been probing the event organised by the Jamaat at its markaz (centre) in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in March which emerged as the biggest hotspot of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Saeed, eldest of the three sons of Maulana Saad, plays an important role in managing the markaz, Hindustan futher reported quoting officials in the Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch had earlier seized passports and other documents of five members of the markaz. According to Hindustan, these five people were key in running the operations of the markaz. Since their passports have been seized, none of the five people can leave the country till investigation is complete.

Maulana Saad’s three sons and a nephew are being investigated by the Crime Branch. They form the core team at the markaz.

Apart from this, another Crime Branch team is probing Jamaat’s source of funds. The team has found that the Jamaat had been receiving money from various sources. They are trying to find the identities of the individuals and institutions behind these fundings.

The Crime Branch officials said that they have given notice to 900 people, who attended the Jamaat’s event, and are beinf questioned, Hindustan reported. It said that a few members of the team probing the case were out of action because they contracted Covid-19, but now that they are back, the investigation will be completed soon, Hindustan further reported.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Sunday that India felt a “big jolt” with the sudden spike in cases following the Nizamuddin markaz incident. He asserted that the incident was a lesson for all communities that when a collective decision is taken by the country it must be followed with discipline.

A large congregation organised in March by the Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital had emerged as a major hotspot. Some of the participants, who were later tested positive for coronavirus, had travelled to their home states and other areas.