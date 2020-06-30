Sections
Home / India News / Jammu: Ahead of monsoon, DGP, BSF IG visit Indo-Pak border to review security situation

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:27 IST

By Ravi Krishan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

The DGP was accompanied by NS Jamwal, inspector-general (IG), Jammu, BSF, and other senior officers. (HT Photo)

Dilbagh Singh, the director-general of police (DGP), Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Tuesday visited the Indo-Pak international border (IB) in Jammu division’s Samba district on Tuesday in a bid to review the security situation on the ground ahead of the monsoon season.

Singh also rewarded the BSF team, which shot down a Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and seven grenades, in Kathua district’s Hiranagar sector last week.

The DGP was accompanied by NS Jamwal, inspector-general (IG), Jammu, BSF, and other senior officers.

They visited border areas including the Basantar river bed to review the close coordination between BSF, police, and other civilian agencies in view of the rainy season, a BSF spokesperson said.



They also supervised the flood protection works on the Basantar river bed.

Singh emphasised on ensuring real-time, close coordination between border guarding forces, civilian agencies and local police personnel to address the concerns of the villagers.

Jamwal briefed the DGP about the BSF’s domination in the Basantar river bed area and Singh praised the hard work of the security personnel to guard the red-hot IB, the spokesperson said.

Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner (DCO) Jammu; Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu; Rohit Khajuria, divisional commissioner (DC), Samba; BSF officers; and representatives of other civilian agencies also accompanied the team that visited the IB.

“The DGP supervised the flood protection work in Basanter river and exhorted the farmers for sowing crops less in height in the river bed,” said the spokesman.

Pakistani terrorists have been using river beds and rivulets to infiltrate into India via the IB and the Line of Control (LoC), despite 24x7 surveillance.

