Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt

‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba advised the states to ramp up testing and tracing to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic effectively.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:16 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A medic takes swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Nine states and a Union territory have been told by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to ramp up testing and tracing to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic effectively as they accounted for 89 percent of the fatalities in the last two weeks. 

Gauba, along with the union health secretary, held a video-conference with the chief secretaries and health secretaries of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the situation in the states. 

According to the press information bureau, these states account for 89 percent of the deaths in the last two weeks. “Union Health Secretary made a detailed presentation on the current status of Covid-19 in these States/UT, with a focus on districts reporting high case fatality and the need to refine as well as strengthen approach and strategies relating to testing, contact tracing, surveillance, containment, home isolation, availability of ambulances, hospital beds, oxygen, treatment protocols,” said a statement issued by the press information bureau. 

India reported over 75,000 cases on Wednesday in a highest single-day spike. 



Also read: Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy - Nirmala Sitharaman

The cabinet secretary has advised the states to initiate ‘effective containment, contact tracing and surveillance’. They have further been told to ensure that at least in 80 percent of new positive cases, all close contacts should be traced and tested with 72 hours.

The states have also been asked to ensure 140 tests per million per day in districts while targeting positivity in containment zones at a rate of greater than 5 percent. They have also been asked to share information on the availability of beds and ambulances in the public domain and monitor week-wise fatality rates for each health facility with a focus on vulnerable patients.

“The Chief Secretaries explained about the current situation in the States/UT and their preparedness to tackle the spread of Covid-19, health infrastructure available to meet the challenge and steps taken to strengthen it further. States/UT also highlighted steps taken towards reducing case fatality as well as involving the community in terms of Covid safe behaviour,” the statement added.  

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Need to change negative attitude about agriculture: Telangana CM
Aug 27, 2020 21:24 IST
Arteta ‘pretty confident’ about new deal for Aubameyang
Aug 27, 2020 21:18 IST
‘Tricky moment’ for Europe as schools reopen, but not a driver of Covid-19: WHO
Aug 27, 2020 21:21 IST
‘Sushant hadn’t met his father for 5 years when we met’: Rhea Chakraborty
Aug 27, 2020 21:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.