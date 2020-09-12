Jammu and Kashmir announces Rs 5 lakh annual health insurance for residents

The J&K health scheme will cover every resident from even life threatening ailments like heart diseases, renal failure, cancer, Covid 19 etc. (HT Photo)

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has announced Jammu and Kashmir health scheme intended to provide universal health insurance cover to all residents of the Union Territory at the likely annual cost of Rs 123 crore.

On the occasion of its launch, Sinha said the government’s core agenda was welfare and it will ensure that all workable reforms and benefits percolate to each and every resident, down to the most neglected sections, in a hassle-free manner as

part of efforts to improve the overall standard of life.

Enumerating the salient features of the scheme, LG said it will provide health insurance cover free of cost to all those residents of Jammu and Kashmir, who are presently not covered under AB-PMJAY or Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Financial commissioner health and medical education, Atal Dulloo, said the scheme would also include employees and retirees from government services of J&K and their families.

“It will have the same benefits as available under AB-PMJAY with an annual health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family on floater basis,” he said.

He further stated that the scheme will cover about 15 lakh families over and above the 5.97 lakh families, already covered under AB-PMJAY. Besides, 1592 medical packages already approved under AB-PMJAY will also be available for the beneficiaries of J&K health scheme.

Dulloo said that life consuming diseases such as cancer, kidney failure and Covid-19 are also covered under the scheme. “All high-end treatments of oncology, cardiology and nephrology will be covered from day one while the high-end diagnostic treatments during hospitalization will also be covered.”

There shall be no restriction on the family size or age and all the pre-existing medical conditions shall be covered under the scheme including 3 days of pre-hospitalization, hospitalization and 15 days of post hospitalization expenses including diagnostic care and medicines.

Atal Dulloo also pointed out that at present, there are about 23,300 empanelled hospitals across India, where this scheme will be honoured. These include 218 public and private hospitals already empanelled in J&K.

The health department will be launching a beneficiary registration drive to distribute Golden Cards (e-cards) amongst the beneficiaries soon.

The socio-economic caste census (SECC) 2011 data will be used for identification of families for the scheme since the families suffering from any of the deprivations defined under SECC are already covered under AB-PMJAY, he said.

“However, under the J & K health scheme, the remaining families including those who do not suffer from any deprivation will also be covered. In case any family is left out from the database of SECC 2011, the procedure for inclusion in the database has also been approved” Dulloo added.

He said that under the J&K health scheme, portability option will be available as applicable under AB-PMJAY, which will allow the beneficiary families to avail cashless service from any of the health care providers empanelled under AB-PMJAY across the country.