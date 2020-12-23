Sections
Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora

The six arrested terror associates have been in contact with Pakistani handlers and have targeted security forces by lobbing grenades upon security forces in recent past, the police said, according to ANI.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 15:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security officials near Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT File Photo)

The police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora, along with the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), busted a terror network, news agency ANI reported. The network of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad was involved in the grenade lobbing incidents in Tral and Sangam areas, ANI quoted the police officials as saying.

The six arrested terror associates have been in contact with Pakistani handlers and have targeted security forces by lobbing grenades upon security forces in recent past, the police further said, according to ANI.

The police have recovered incriminating material, including explosive substance, from the possession of the arrested terror associates. A case has also been registered.

Last month, the police had arrested two persons in Awantipora whom they described as terror associates linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad.



The arrested persons were identified as Bilal Ahmad Chopan of Wagad Tral and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh of Chatlam Pampore.

The police said that these people were providing logistic support and shelter besides transporting of arms/ammunition of the terrorists in Pampore and Tral areas of Kashmir.

Last month, security forces had also discovered a cross-border tunnel, which was used by four Jaish terrorists to enter Jammu before they were killed in an operation at Ban toll plaza near Nagrota.

Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora
