Jammu and Kashmir reports 471 fresh cases of Covid-19

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded five deaths and 471 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the Covid-19 tally to 1,09,854 and death toll 1,685.

Officials said 211 people tested positive in Kashmir and 260 in Jammu. While three persons succumbed to the diseases in Jammu, two died in Kashmir.

They also said that 103,082 people so far have recovered in the union territory after 491 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery rate to 93.83%, the highest so far. There are 5,087 active cases.

A total of 1,101 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 584 in Jammu.

Covid-19 fatalities have reached 207 in November. As many as 293 people died in October, 478 in September and 326 succumbed to the infection in August.

The death toll crossed 500-mark on August 13, 1,000-mark on September 20 and 1,500-mark on November 03.

With 15,064 cases, November, so far, has recorded an average of 519 daily infections against an average of 632 daily cases in October and 1,245 cases in September. An average seven deaths a day have been reported in November so far, 10 were reported in October on an average per day against 16 in September.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 29.95 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 86 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla with 31 cases.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 122, followed by 26 in Udhampur.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 22,975 cases and 416 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 20,596 cases and 298 deaths.

Till date, 7.86 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 20,673 in home quarantine, 5,087 in isolation, and 39,874 under home surveillance. Besides, 7.19 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.