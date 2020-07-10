Jammu: BSF jawan dies of cardiac arrest

BSF jawans patrolling along the Indo-Pak international border in Amritsar. (HT file photo)

A head constable of the 183 battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) died of cardiac arrest in Mendhar sector of Poonch district in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) on Friday at around 8.30am, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Uma Shanker, a resident of Ghazipur village in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Later, his body was shifted to Poonch district hospital for an autopsy.