Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Jammu & Kashmir bans poultry import amid bird flu outbreak

Jammu & Kashmir bans poultry import amid bird flu outbreak

Officials said checkpoints have been set up on the Delhi-Jammu national highway and no vehicles with poultry are being allowed to enter the Union Territory

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 13:16 IST

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Representational image. (PTI)

Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday banned the import of poultry until January 14 a day after the Centre issued advisories asking local authorities to keep a close vigil to contain the spread of avian influenza or bird flu. The Centre on Wednesday said the outbreak has been reported from at least four states.

Officials said checkpoints have been set up on the Delhi-Jammu national highway and no vehicles with poultry are being allowed to enter the Union Territory that imports over 60% poultry from Punjab and Haryana.

In the order issued banning the import, principal secretary Navin Choudhary cited the bird flu spread in neighbouring states. It called the ban “a measure of abundant precaution” and added it was imposed as Jammu & Kashmir has been declared a “controlled area” in view of the outbreak.

Also Read: No bird flu cases in Delhi yet, sample collection ordered to check spread

Authorities have separately instructed the animal husbandry department officials to keep a close watch on the situation, especially in the poultry farms even, as no bird flu case has been reported in the Union Territory yet.

Thousands of birds have died in Kerala (mostly poultry), Himachal Pradesh (migratory birds), and Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (crows) since the beginning of the outbreak in December-end.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
by Shishir Gupta
Ahead of talks, govt says hopeful of resolving farmers’ issues
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
by Jayashree Nandi
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists, sponsors
by Rezaul H Laskar

latest news

IBPS SO main admit card 2021 released at ibps.in, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
PM Modi condoles death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s niece Chitra Ghosh
by HT Correspondent
Woman wears same black dress for 100 days in a row, impresses people
by Trisha Sengupta
Muzaffarpur minor gang rape accused arrested after multiple raids
by Ajay Kr Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.