Jammu man booked, arrested for objectionable remarks on religion

Jammu man booked, arrested for objectionable remarks on religion

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Zahid, son of Abdul Rashid of Champa Batote in Ramban district.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 10:40 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Jammu

The accused had posted highly objectionable and derogatory remarks on his Facebook page and had ridiculed religious sentiments of a particular community. (Image for representation. )

Close on the heels of arresting around 15 people, including a 56-year-old Naib Tehsildar, who were booked under four separate FIRs for hurting religious sentiments, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested another man from Ramban district for posting highly objectionable remarks on religion on his Facebook.

“Man arrested for #hurting religious sentiments. Mohd Zahid S/O Abdul Rashid Rather R/O Champa Batote has been arrested for posting objectionable comments on #Facebook thereby hurting the #religious sentiments of a particular community. A case under FIR no 48/2020 U/S 295-A/153-A/IPC registered at Police Station Batote and investigation taken up”, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh posted on his Twitter handle.

The accused had posted highly objectionable and derogatory remarks on his Facebook page and had ridiculed religious sentiments of a particular community. His post had invited outrage across Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts with netizens asking the police to take stern action against the accused.



Meanwhile, in the past four days, five FIRs have been registered against people from two specific communities for hurting religious sentiments.

Among those arrested included a 56-year-old Naib Tehsildar, four self-styled leaders of a Hindu outfit and cow vigilantes.

Three FIRs were registered in Arnas Police Station of Reasi district while the fourth FIR was registered in Pucca Danga police station of Jammu district. The fifth FIR was lodged in Batote police station on Wednesday.

