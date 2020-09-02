Jammu’s Dugg-Dugge Brahmins living in inhumane conditions, await domicile certificates

The community has been living in Jammu region for close to 170 years now. (Sourced Photo)

Brought to Jammu and Kashmir from Rajasthan about 170 years ago during the reign of Maharaja Gulab Singh, Dugg-Dugge Brahmins not only continue to live under inhumane conditions but have not been issued domicile certificates as yet.

Dugg-Dugge classification is for the Brahmins who accept Shani Daan. Their scattered population lives in Ramban and other parts of the Jammu region.

Though Valmiki and Gurkha communities were among the first to be issued domicile certificates by the BJP leaders following the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A last year, the Dugg-Dugge Brahmins are yet to get them.

Till now, the administration had been dragging its feet claiming the community, which had never been issued Permanent Resident’s Certificates (PRCs), had no land records and ration cards to stake a claim on domicile certificates.

The impoverished community of 27 families, consisting of 136 members, has been living at Maitra in Ramban district.

“Our forefathers came here 170 years ago. We vote here in assembly and parliamentary elections but we were never issued PRCs because we had no land here. Now, we are being denied domicile certificates,” said Ambri Devi, a member of the small community.

In 1953, Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad, the then Prime Minister of J&K had allotted a piece of land at Phelti Maitra in Ramban to nine families of the community.

Another woman Satya Devi said that in 2012, the government issued them ration cards but they were cancelled in 2015-16.

This impoverished and miniscule community accepts alms, mustard oil and other donations in kind on Saturdays as “Shani Daan” and many among them worked as roadside palmists and astrologers as well.

According to the community elders, their forefathers were reportedly invited by Raja Gulab Singh from Rajasthan to accept “Shani Daan” and work as priests for performing “Shani Dev Pooja” as none of the Hindu priests during that period accepted “Shani Daan”.

The community lives in squalor in shanties without drinking water and toilet facilities but they do have electricity connections. It has been named Bakshi Nagar after GM Bakshi.

Among the entire community in Ramban, only two boys are matriculates and one girl is studying in eighth class.

22 year old Vinod Sharma, one of the matriculates, said he couldn’t continue studies due to poverty and now works as a plumber.

“We vote in assembly and parliamentary elections and do have Aadhar card, electricity connections. The administration has now assured us to issue domicile certificates,” he said.

When contacted, Tehsildar, Ramban, Rafiq Ahmad said, “I have asked them to give whatever documents they have with them. There are 27 families comprising 150 people. We will go to their locality to give them on the spot domicile certificates. Patwari will be requisitioned to the locality for his report”.