Sections
Home / India News / Jammu Srinagar National Highway remains blocked due to landslide, clearance work underway

Jammu Srinagar National Highway remains blocked due to landslide, clearance work underway

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44 is still blocked, clearance work is going on,” J-K Police tweeted. Earlier on August 21, the highway was blocked due to landslides between Ramban and Ramsu.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:59 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Srinagar

Clearance work in underway in the area. (PTI file photo)

The Jammu Srinagar National Highway (NHW-44) continued to remain blocked on Wednesday as clearance work following landslide and heavy rains is underway in the area, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44 is still blocked, clearance work is going on,” J-K Police tweeted.

Earlier on August 21, the highway was blocked due to landslides between Ramban and Ramsu.

Meanwhile, rain lashes several parts of Gandhinagar area in Jammu.



According to police, the overnight rainfall had aggravated the situation due to which the shooting stones blocked the road at Panthial, Trishul Mod, Marog, Monkey Mod, Iron shed Digdol, Anokhy Fall and Battery Chashma.

Also, a flood-like situation has prevailed in Rajouri district as Saktoh and Dharhali rivers are overflowing following heavy rainfall in the region.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jammu Srinagar National Highway remains blocked due to landslide
Aug 26, 2020 11:59 IST
Greta Thunberg voices support to calls for postponement of NEET, JEE exams
Aug 26, 2020 11:58 IST
Konta may find new coach tough to work with, says Robson
Aug 26, 2020 11:57 IST
Pics of 6-foot-long ‘clippy’ spark Twitter chatter. People can’t keep calm
Aug 26, 2020 11:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.