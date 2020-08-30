Jammu-Srinagar national highway to be thrown open for fresh traffic

Stranded vehicles are being allowed to pass through towards Jammu on Sunday morning. (HT Photo/Representative)

Following an improvement in weather conditions and progress in restoration works, the 270 km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway is likely to be thrown open to fresh traffic on Sunday, enabling supply of essentials to the valley. In the morning, stranded vehicles from the Srinagar side were being allowed to pass through the highway, which became incommutable on Wednesday due to damage caused by incidents of landslide and incessant rains.

SSP National Highway, JS Johar, said stranded traffic from Srinagar was being allowed to come down to Jammu. Thereafter, up traffic carrying essentials to Kashmir shall be allowed.

On Saturday, the administration was only allowing vehicles stranded for 4 days to pass through towards Srinagar after a partial restoration of the highway.

“Priority will be accorded to trucks carrying essential supplies to Valley,” Johar said indicating that the movement of fresh traffic towards Srinagar will be allowed soon on the highway.

A portion of road had been washed away in a mudslide at Dalwas on Wednesday in Ramban district.