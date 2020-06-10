Jan Dhan and Ujjwala scheme figure in Smriti Irani’s attack on Congress in Uttarakhand

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday listed the various ‘achievements’ of the Narendra Modi government while attacking the opposition during a video address to BJP members and leaders in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region. She alleged that the Opposition was quick to criticize government initiatives but did nothing when in power.

Irani’s virtual rally was focused on the ‘achievements’ of Narendra Modi’s government in the first year of its second term. She addressed the party members from Delhi through online streaming with party state president Bansidhar Bhagat and Nainital-US Nagar MP Ajay Bhatt attending it from the party office in Haldwani town of Nainital.

Attacking the Opposition, Irani said, “The Opposition criticises PM Modi’s government on various issues. But I want to ask them, what they did when they were in power all these years?”

“Why didn’t the banking services, during the opposition rule, reach 34 crore people, who now have Jan Dhan accounts due to PM Modi’s efforts? Also, why didn’t they think of providing free gas connections to the poor women of the country during their government, when we have given it to 8 crore people? They only made tall promises but did nothing for the poor,” said Irani.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The Union minister also took an indirect dig at Rahul Gandhi during her address.

“I won’t take the name of that Congress leader and former Amethi MP who had once publicly torn down a copy of order given by PM,” Irani said in what appeared to be a reference to Rahul Gandhi’s act of publicly tearing a copy of an ordinance brought by the UPA government under Manmohan Singh in the year 2013.

Irani added that all 130 cr people of the country were standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his handling of this ongoing pandemic.”

She also attacked the Opposition on the issue of farmers.

“When they were in government, they never thought of transferring money to farmers but made hollow promises for their welfare. They just wanted them (the farmers) to beg for their rights so that they can do politics on it. But our government through Kisan Samman Nidhi have transferred money directly to the bank accounts of farmers in the country even in this lockdown,” she said.

Irani also spoke about the infrastructural development in Uttarakhand by the Modi government.

“The highly ambitious Char Dham all weather road project worth Rs 12,000 crore is under development along with Rs 13,000 crore railway project. Our government under PM Modi is investing heavily to develop the infrastructure in Uttarakhand. PM Modi even discussed the all weather road project and Kedarnath Dham restoration project with chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday,” said Irani.

She also mentioned abrogation of Article 370, law banning Triple Talaq and paving the way for construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya as other achievements of the Modi government.

Party state president Bansidhar Bhagar, too, attacked the Congress for questioning the BJP led state government on the issue of Gairsain as the state’s summer capital.

Bhagat said, “The Congress is questioning us on why Gairsain has been made the state’s summer capital and not a permanent one. I want to ask them, why didn’t they do anything when they were in power twice? They know that they have nothing relevant to say hence they are making baseless attacks.”

Also Read: Two Covid-19 patients die in Uttarakhand in 24 hours; 23 fresh cases take tally to 1560

The Congress meanwhile attacked the BJP for holding virtual rallies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Suryakant Dhasmana, party state vice-president said, “When we had questioned the government on its failure in handling the pandemic in Uttarakhand, BJP had accused us of doing politics. Now, they are holding these virtual rallies all across the country including our state. They should now answer who is doing politics?”