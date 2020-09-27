Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter

Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter

Author of six books, Jaswant Singh’s interests included international affairs, defence, environment, ecology and wildlife.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 09:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jaswant Singh becamse Member of Parliament for nine times.

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday at the age of 82. He was born on January 3, 1938 in village Jasol in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

With a BA and BSc, Singh was educated at Mayo College at Ajmer and later joined the Indian Army as a cavalry officer, living up to his childhood ambition. Singh gave up his commission and joined politics sometime in early 1970s.

His political career saw Singh winning as Member of Parliament for nine times, yet losing a crucial election when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 1998-99.

He lost the Lok Sabha elections from Rajasthan that year but it was his proximity to Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that saw him getting elected to the Rajya Sabha in mid-1998 and then being made the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission.

Over the years, Singh held several high-profile portfolios like external affairs, defence surface transport. He often acted as Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter. Within the BJP, he was considered a gentleman politician but also known for his heated debates in Parliament.

Author of six books, Singh’s interests included international affairs, defence, environment, ecology and wildlife. During his leisure time, this lover of horses liked equestrian sports, read books and listened to music. He also indulged in golf and chess.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
Sep 27, 2020 09:28 IST
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
Sep 27, 2020 08:26 IST
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Sep 27, 2020 07:13 IST
Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
Sep 27, 2020 09:22 IST

latest news

Monsoon withdrawal from Mumbai, Maharashtra by October 2nd week: IMD
Sep 27, 2020 09:29 IST
He needs to be KKR’s best player if they have to win IPL: Scott Styris
Sep 27, 2020 09:25 IST
Refrain from surpassing CM: Mamata Banerjee to Governor Dhankhar
Sep 27, 2020 09:18 IST
NASA shares image of planetary nebula NGC 2392. Guess how far it is?
Sep 27, 2020 09:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.