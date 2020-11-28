Sections
Home / India News / ‘Jawan versus Kisan’: Rahul Gandhi shares viral photo, says ‘this is very dangerous’

When the billionaire friends of BJP come to Delhi, they get red-carpet welcome, tweeted Priyanka Gandhi, denouncing police action on farmers.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 11:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A security person attempts to baton charge a farmer as protestors cross Singhu Border during 'Delhi Chalo' march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI)

Several photos of farmers reaching the Capital braving Police’s tear gas, water cannon have gone viral on social media. Sharing one of them in which a jawan can be seen aiming his baton at a protesting farmer, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it is a very sad photo. “Our slogan was Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, but today PM Modi’s arrogance made the jawan stand against the farmer. This is very dangerous,” Gandhi tweeted.

 

“Look at the country’s system in the BJP government. When the billionaire friends of BJP come to Delhi, they get red-carpet welcome. But when farmers come to Delhi, roads are being dug. It is right that anti-farmer laws are made but when farmers come to Delhi, it becomes wrong?” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted denouncing police action on protesting farmers.

 

On Friday, the Delhi government welcomed the farmers to the Capital refusing Delhi Police’s plea to turn the stadiums of the city to imprison the protesters for the time being. The protesters were allowed to assemble at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. A number of farmers said they want to go either to the Ramlila ground or Jantar Mantar to protest against the farm laws.

The protest is likely to be intensified from Saturday onwards as farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to join the movement.

