Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Jaya Bachchan is doing politics over Ravi Kishan’s drug claim, says Jaya Prada

Jaya Bachchan is doing politics over Ravi Kishan’s drug claim, says Jaya Prada

Actor-turned-BJP leader Jaya Prada on Wednesday slammed Samajwadi party MP Jaya Bachchan for her rousing speech in Parliament for which she has earned praises from several...

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh,

Jaya Bachchan is indulging in politics over the drug issue, says BJP leader Jaya Prada. (Photo: ANI)

Actor-turned-BJP leader Jaya Prada on Wednesday slammed Samajwadi party MP Jaya Bachchan for her rousing speech in Parliament for which she has earned praises from several Bollywood personalities. In an attempt to exonerate the film industry from the onslaught of attacks, Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday said the image of the industry can’t be tarnished because of a few people. “They are biting the hand that feeds them,” the actor-politician said, a day after Bhojpuri actor-turned-BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drug addiction problem in Bollywood.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut responds to Jaya Bachchan’s thali comment: ‘They offered 2 min roles, item numbers, that too after sleeping with hero’

Extending her support to Ravi Kishan, Jaya Prada, who was defeated by SP’s Azam Khan on Rampur Lok Sabha seat, said, “I completely support Ravi Kishan ji’s remarks about saving youth from the problem of drug trafficking/addiction. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs & we need to save our youth. I think Jaya Bachchan ji is doing politics over the issue.”

On Monday, Ravi Kishan raised the drug addiction issue in the Lok Sabha, which Bachchan termed as a “tactic” to divert attention from graver issued like unemployment and economy. “I think the government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government in whatever good work it takes up,” Jaya Bachchan said.

On Wednesday, a day after Jaya Bachchan made her statement in Parliament, Mumbai Police provided security at Bachchan residence in Mumbai, Jalsa.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Sep 16, 2020 19:39 IST
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 18:47 IST
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Sep 16, 2020 19:13 IST
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Sep 16, 2020 18:18 IST

latest news

Rs 21 lakh worth booty stolen from Wakdewadi house in Pune
Sep 16, 2020 19:58 IST
Belarusian police say officers’ personal data leaked online
Sep 16, 2020 19:52 IST
Education minister Pokhriyal invites President Kovind for NEP virtual program on September 19
Sep 16, 2020 19:51 IST
Siblings held in Pune for printing, using counterfeit Rs 100 notes
Sep 16, 2020 19:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.