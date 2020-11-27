Sections
Home / India News / JCO killed in Pak firing in another instance of ceasefire violation at LoC

JCO killed in Pak firing in another instance of ceasefire violation at LoC

A statement from army said Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Poonch Sector late Thursday.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 10:20 IST

By HT correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jammu

Subedar Swatantra Singh was from Odiyari village in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. (Sourced Photo)

A junior commissioned officer lost his life after Pakistan opened heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu’s Poonch late Thursday in another incident of ceasefire violation.

“Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Poonch Sector late Thursday . Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Subedar Swatantra Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries”, said a Defence spokesman..

“Subedar Swatantra Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he added.

The deceased soldier hailed from Odiyari village in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.



Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in the Qasba and Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district at about 1:30 pm on Thursday.

According to a news agency, small arms were fired and there was intense shelling with mortars.

A similar violation took place four days ago in Poonch in the Degwar, Malti and Dallan areas of the district.

