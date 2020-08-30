Sections
Home / India News / JCO killed in Pak shelling at LoC in Jammu’s Rajouri

JCO killed in Pak shelling at LoC in Jammu’s Rajouri

The incident took place a day after the security forces discovered a tunnel originating from Pakistan.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 13:19 IST

By HT correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jammu

Pakistan has increased ceasefire violations since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. (PTI Photo/Representative)

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed in Pakistani shelling along the LoC (Line of Control) in Nowshera sector of Jammu division’s Rajouri district on Sunday morning.

A defence official said that Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation on Sunday morning using small arms at Kalsian, Khanger and Bhawani areas along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

“A JCO sustained injuries in Pak shelling in the Kalsian sector. He was immediately evacuated to an army hospital but he succumbed to his injuries,” said the official.

On Saturday, the BSF had detected a transborder tunnel that originated from Pakistan and stretched 150 meters into Samba sector of the union territory.



Also Read: Police personnel killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar

Since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year, Pakistan has been regularly pushing militants across and also opening heavy fire on the LoC and international border.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rhea Chakraborty called for questioning by CBI for third day
Aug 30, 2020 13:24 IST
Shilpa wants to quit Gangs Of Filmistan, says Sunil ‘takes over entire act’
Aug 30, 2020 13:22 IST
Chennaiyin FC name Csaba Laszlo as head coach for 2020-21 season
Aug 30, 2020 13:22 IST
Swara Bhasker: ‘As a society, we’re incapable of listening to each other’
Aug 30, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.