JD(U), Cong workers clash in Bihar, 2 FIRs lodged

Security personnel on election duty carry voting-related material along with EVMs ahead of the first phase of polling on October 27. In a clash in Gopalganj district ahead of the second phase on November 3, two separate first information reports have been registered at the Kuchaykot police station. (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo)

The ruling Janata Dal (United) and Congress workers came to blows at Narayanpur village amid the ongoing assembly elections in Bihar’s Gopalganj district late at night on Saturday.

Two separate first information reports (FIRs) have been registered at the Kuchaykot police station following the violent clashes between the party workers ahead of the second phase of the polls, slated to be held on Tuesday (November 3), and abduction of two persons, who were later released.

The district administration deployed additional security forces to maintain law and order.

Tension prevailed in the village on Sunday morning and the villagers remained indoors following the clashes, where six people sustained injuries, including one person whose condition is stated to be critical.

The police are yet to make any arrest, despite two FIRs were registered.

Congress supporters Pravin Kumar Dubey lodged the first FIR, where he alleged that the sitting JD (U) lawmaker from Kuchaykot, Amrendra Kumar alias Pappu Pandey, and his supporters attacked his house, thrashed people and abducted two persons — Nanhe Dubey and Rajiv Ranjan Dubey — from the village.

Pravin also alleged that the MLA Pandey thrashed his wife Umrawati Devi, snatched her gold chain at gunpoint and threatened her with dire consequences.

Ajay Dubey of the JD (U) lodged the second FIR, where he alleged that six people, including Pravin and Bhola Dubey, had attacked him while he was returning to Narayanpur from the nearest town in the district.

Ashwini Kumar Tiwari, station house officer (SHO), Kuchaykot police station, said the incident occurred at around 10:30 pm, when both JD (U) and Congress workers were campaigning in Narayanpur village. A free-for-all ensued between the rival party supporters following an altercation. The SHO said that one of the abducted persons Rajiv Ranjan was rescued from the Chhapur village in the district, while Nanhe was released hours after the incident.

Manoj Tiwrai, superintendent of police (SP), Gopalganj, said that an investigation into the fracas is in progress.

One of the FIRs has named lawmaker Pandey, Ajay Dubey, Shyam Bihari Pandey, Shailesh Ojha, and six other unnamed people. Ojha heads the Bikrampur panchayat in the district.

Congress workers have alleged that they retaliated after some JD (U) workers misbehaved with them. However, the rival JD (U) supporters have denied the allegation and claimed to have been attacked by the Congress workers.

SP Tiwari said talks are on with village elders to restore peace and normalcy in Narayanpur and the law and order situation is under control, as no further untoward incident has been reported.

MLA Pandey has been evading arrest since May after his name figured in a triple murder case.

The third and last phase of 243-member Bihar legislative assembly elections will be held on Saturday (November 7).

The election results will be announced on November 10. This is the first assembly election to be held amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.