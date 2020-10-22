JD(U) releases manifesto for Bihar polls, focus on empowering youth and women

The ruling Janata Dal (United) on Thursday released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The party’s vision document was released by JD(U) state president Bashistha Narain Singh.

The manifesto was released with the slogan “poore hote vaade, ab hain naye irade (promises being fulfilled, now new intentions)”, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan.

Singh said the party has taken the resolve to ensure progress of the state’s youth, finding financial solutions and empowering the youth and women of Bihar, Hindustan reported. He also announced the second iteration of “saat nishchay (7 promises)” scheme, and assured that these too will be fulfilled.

The JD(U) leader also attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for saying he will give employment to 10 lakh people if his party wins the election. Singh said that JD(U) and its leader Nitish Kumar do not make false promises. “Whatever we promise, we deliver.”

“Inexperienced leaders make such promises. He should tell us how will he arrange Rs 58,000 crore needed for 10 lakh jobs? People don’t understand the financial situation of Bihar and make such promises,” Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan.

Yadav is the chief ministerial face of five-party Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), which is taking on BJP and JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance in Bihar polls.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its manifesto where it promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), every person in Bihar will get vaccinated free of cost.

It was released by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharaman said that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Bihar has seen a sharp rise under the NDA rule. “It has grown from 3 per cent to 11.3 per cent in the state in the last 15 years of NDA government and not during the 15 years of jungle raj,” she added.

The manifesto was released a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits the campaign trail. The BJP’s manifesto speaks about the Prime Minister’s vision of making “Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bihar”.

The grand alliance has already released its manifesto. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), led by Chirag Paswan, released its manifesto on Wednesday in Patna.