JEE (Main) starts off amid strict measures

New Delhi The Joint Entrance Examination (Main), or JEE (Main) — a six-day process for admissions to premier engineering colleges — began on Tuesday amid stringent precautions and in keeping with social-distancing measures even as the Union education ministry said the exercise was smooth.

The JEE (Main) exam was held across the country in two shifts (9am-12 noon and 3pm-6 pm). Measures such as staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitizers at the entrance, and the distribution of masks were in place in view of health risks posed by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA), a government body that conducts the examination, kept an eye on the proceedings through cameras in each venue.

“JEE was conducted smoothly all over the country. I would like to thank all state governments and officials of the National Testing Agency for the smooth conduct of the examination,” higher education secretary Amit Khare said.

According to a person aware of the developments, “initial estimates suggested that around 60% of the candidates had travelled to examination halls to take the test”. He, however, said these were preliminary estimates and data was being collated.

This year, around 858,000 candidates registered for the exams from September 1 and 6. On Tuesday, candidates interested in bachelor’s degree courses in architecture or planning took the test. Candidates aspiring to join a BE or a BTech course will sit for the exam from September 2-September 6.

The examination became controversial with a large section of students demanding its cancellation in the wake of Covid-19. Leaders such as Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, DMK president MK Stalin and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia demanded that the test be postponed.

But on August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (for admission to medical and dental courses), saying a precious year of students “cannot be wasted” and life has to go on.

In the midst of a pandemic and the debate over students’ safety, the JEE (Main) exam began late this year; it is usually held in April.

“On the first day, out of 3,020 registered students, only 1,664, or 55%, remained present, while 1,356 (45%) did not turn up. Normally, 25-30 per cent students skip the exams every year. The percentage this year is higher by 10-15,” Virendra Ravat, JEE coordinator for Gujarat told PTI, while discussing state-specific numbers.

Some students complained of inadequate public transport available to reach the examination centres. “We had to face a lot of inconvenience to appear for the examination. But there was no option for us,” said Fiza Siddiqui, 18, who travelled from Bahraich to Lucknow with her father.

Fiza said social-distancing was properly maintained during the exam and there was no chaos at her centre.

Like many other students from different parts of the country, Fiza found the mathematics section of the paper slightly difficult and aptitude part easy.

Satish Prakash, who took the exam in Patna and found the paper easy, said: “Preparation at the exam centre was good. Circles were marked on ground for students to facilitate queues at the entrance gate.”

Ravindra Singh, another student who took the test in Ludhiana, said, “The invigilator, too, was wearing a mask. The only common surface we touched was the attendance sheet. I was wearing gloves.”

At Ranchi’s Tupudana based examination centre, students were reminded about social distancing norms through loud-speakers. “I was very anxious before the exam, but questions were easy. I found the mathematics section a bit lengthy. Aptitude and drawing sections were easy,” said Puja Kumari, who appeared for the exam in Ranchi .

Partha Jagati, a Nainital student, found physics questions a bit tricky. “Otherwise, everything went well,” she said.

Ananya Sharma, who appeared for the exam in Jaipur, said she and her friends prepared for the exam by taking mock tests while wearing masks and gloves. “This helped us to cope with anxiety at the examination centre,” she said.

(With inputs from state bureaus)