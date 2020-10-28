JEE Mains candidate in Assam, 4 more arrested for proxy exam writing: Police

The complainant has alleged that the parents of the candidate, both doctors, had paid a sum of Rs 15-20 lakh to a private coaching institute in Guwahati to help the candidate in the crime. (HT Photo)

A Joint Entrance Exam (Mains) candidate in Assam, his father and three employees of an agency which conducts the engineering entrance exam have been arrested for allegedly using a proxy to appear in the test, said police.

Neel Nakshatra Das, who scored 99.8 percentile, his father Dr Jyotirmoy Das, a practising doctor in a prominent Guwahati hospital and employees of the test conducting agency - Hirulal Pathak, Pranjal Kalita and Hemendra Sharma - were arrested by the Guwahati police on Wednesday evening.

“The five persons have been arrested based on investigation which revealed that Das and his father had used a proxy to appear on the candidate’s behalf with help of an agency,” MP Gupta, commissioner of police, Guwahati, said.

According to an FIR filed by Mitradev Sharma at the Azara police station in Guwahati on October 23, the candidate allegedly didn’t appear for the test held on September 5.

“We have constituted a special investigation team to probe the allegations. The FIR alleges the candidate used a proxy to appear in the test on his behalf,” said Suprotiv Lal Baruah, Additional DCP (West), Guwahati.

It is alleged that the candidate was scheduled to appear for the test at a centre located at Borjhar in the city. But after completing the biometric attendance formalities, he came out of the exam hall with the help of the invigilator and someone else wrote the test on his behalf.

“The matter came to light after the candidate reportedly admitted this during a phone call, which was recorded. As of now, we haven’t come across any other case of misrepresentation during the test,” said Baruah.

The police have got in touch with the National Testing Agency, which conducts the test across the country, and sought data related to the JEE Mains to help them in their investigation.

The complainant has alleged that the parents of the candidate, both doctors, had paid a sum of Rs 15-20 lakh to a private coaching institute in Guwahati to help the candidate in the crime.