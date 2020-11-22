Jeweller’s son abducted in Bihar, kidnappers demand Rs 1 crore

A well-known jeweller’s teenage son (15) was abducted from Begusarai in Bihar on Sunday morning with the kidnappers demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore for his safety and release.

The son of the jeweller was abducted in the morning when he and his friend, 21, was practising for an upcoming cricket tournament at Railway Inter College in Garhara.

Eyewitnesses recounted that armed men abducted both of the jeweller’s son and his friend from Bado Bazar area in the district town and the latter was set free near Simaria railway cabin.

The kidnappers sped off in a sports utility vehicle (SUV), they added.

Panic-stricken members of kidnapped boy’s family started looking for him after he did not reach home.

However, he could not be traced, despite frenetic bids.

Soon, they got a call from his mobile phone, and the caller -- one of the kidnappers -- demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

Awakash Kumar, superintendent of police (SP), Begusarai, said the jeweller, a resident of Beehat under the jurisdiction of Garhara police station, informed him about the ransom demand.

“Police are trying to trace the kidnappers on the basis of their SIM (subscriber identification module) card location and close circuit TV (CCTV) footage from the abduction spot,” said a police officer.

Negotiations between the kidnappers and the family members are said to be still in progress.

Traders of Beehat protested against local police authorities alleging that security in the area is lax.

The agitators blocked the busy Begusarai-Patna road and shouted anti-police slogans.

Rajesh Kumar, deputy inspector-general of police (DIG), Begusarai, said that a special investigating team under the supervision of SP Kumar has been formed to rescue the abducted boy.

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the leader of the main opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), weighed in on the abduction incident.

He alleged that Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, which was sworn in last week after winning the three-phase Bihar assembly polls on November 10, had no right to be in power, as it failed to protect the children of the state.