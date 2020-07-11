Jewellery shop in Surat selling diamond-studded masks worth lakhs

Sections
The shop owner said the cloth material of these masks is in accordance with the government’s guidelines of manufacturing the protective gears.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 12:55 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shan, Surat

The jewellery shop owner suggests that there is a growing demand for these masks. (Twitter/ANI)

As face masks have been made mandatory across the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, a jewellery shop in Surat came up with an idea of selling diamond-studded masks ranging between Rs 1.5 lakhs to 4 lakhs.

Dipak Choksi, the owner of the jewellery shop, said that he got the idea after a customer who had a wedding at his home came to his shop and demanded unique masks for the bride and groom.

“As the lockdown was lifted, a customer who had a wedding at his home came to our shop and demanded unique masks for the bride and groom. So, we assigned our designers to create masks, which the customer later bought. After this, we made a wide range of these masks as people will be requiring them in the coming days. Pure diamonds and American diamonds have been used with gold to make these masks,” Choksi told ANI.

“Yellow gold has been used in the mask along with American diamonds and it costs 1.5 lakhs. Another mask which is made with white gold and real diamonds and it costs Rs 4 lakhs,” he added.



The shop owner said the cloth material of these masks is in accordance with the government’s guidelines of manufacturing the protective gears.

He said that diamonds and gold studded from these masks can be taken out as per the wish of customers and they can be used for making other jewellery items.

A customer, Devanshi at the jewellery shop, said, “I came to the shop to buy jewellery as there is a family marriage. Then, I saw diamond masks which look more attractive to me than jewellery. So, I decided to buy it to match it with my dress.”

Recently, a man named Shankar Kurade in Pune has bought himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakhs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

