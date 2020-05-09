Sections
Jharkhand: 22 migrant workers test positive for Covid-19

The 20 who tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Garwha had returned from Surat in Gujarat and have been quarantined in an under-construction prison.

Updated: May 09, 2020 14:51 IST

By Bedanti Saran, Hindustan Times Ranchi

According to a bulletin issued by the state’s health department, 20 cases were reported in Garhwa and two in Koderma districts on Friday evening. (HT Photo)

Twenty-two migrant workers who returned to Jharkhand have tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the highest single-day tally of Covid-19 cases in the eastern state. According to a bulletin issued by the state’s health department, 20 cases were reported in Garhwa and two in Koderma districts on Friday evening.

The 20 who tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Garwha had returned from Surat in Gujarat and have been quarantined in an under-construction prison. The new cases took 27 the number of migrant workers who have been detected with Covid-19 after returning to Jharkhand. On Thursday, five had tested positive in Palamu district.

“All the 20 migrant labourers, aged between 18-40 years, had arrived in Garhwa district on Tuesday. They’re among 51 passengers, who arrived by a bus from Surat, a Covid-19 hotspot in Gujarat. They’ve been lodged at a makeshift isolation centre, an under-construction jail, in Nagar Uttari. Though 20 have tested Coivid-19 positive, the rest 31 passengers haven’t been infected,” said Kamleshwar Narayan, sub-divisional officer (SDO), Nagar Uttari.

The SDO said the return of migrant workers from other states had added a new dimension to the viral outbreak in Jharkhand.



“Batches of migrant labourers had arrived on Wednesday and Thursday and 158 of them have been quarantined at the makeshift isolation centre. The test results of swab samples, collected on Wednesday and Thursday, are still pending. We’ve shifted the 20 Covid-19 positive patients to the district hospital,” he said.

Koderma district, which had been declared a green zone after its lone Covid-19 patient recovered, is back in the orange zone after the two new cases were detected on Friday evening. The two migrants workers had come back from Surat and Varanasi.; The district had last reported a Covid-19 case on April 11.

“The two labourers have been quarantined at an isolation centre in Domchanch. We’ve started tracing their contacts. One of the patients reportedly sneaked home from Varanasi by an oil tanker,” said Dr Parvati Kumari Nag, civil surgeon at the Koderma district hospital.

Jharkhand has reported 154 Covid-19 positive cases from 13 districts in the state. The state capital Ranchi is in the red zone, while 11 and 12 districts are in orange and green zones, respectively.

So far, three Covid-19 related deaths, including two in Ranchi and one in Bokaro, have been recorded in the state.

According to the state government, 52 Covid-19 patients have recovered to date.

