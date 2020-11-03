Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Jharkhand by-elections: 30% polling in state till 11am

Jharkhand by-elections: 30% polling in state till 11am

The electoral outcome is unlikely to have any impact on the state government. The ruling JMM, Congress and RJD coalition has 78 legislators in the 81-member assembly

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 11:56 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta,

Women queue up during the Jharkhand assembly bypolls in Dumka district, on November 3. (PTI)

Voters came out in big numbers to exercise their franchise on Tuesday morning for Jharkhand assembly’s bypolls for Dumka and Bermo constituencies and were unfazed by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The voting for the assembly bypolls, like the rest of the country, started at 7 am on Tuesday.

Election Commission of India’s (ECI) data showed that 32.62% and 28.55% of the electorates had cast their votes till 11 am in Dumka and Bermo constituencies, respectively.

Bermo and Dumka had recorded 60.91% and 66.89% of polling, respectively, in last year’s Jharkhand assembly polls.



Also read | Heavy security, social distancing as voting underway in 28 assembly seats in MP

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has fielded Basant Soren, the younger son of party patriarch Shibu Soren from Dumka, the party’s traditional stronghold.

The Congress has nominated Jaimangal Singh, the son of the deceased six-term party legislator Rajendra Singh from Bermo. The move has drawn the opposition’s flak for indulging in dynasty politics.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on its old faces. It has fielded former state minister Lois Marandi and two term-legislator Yogeshwar Mahto Batul from Dumka and Bermo constituencies, respectively.

The electoral outcome is unlikely to have any impact on the state government.

The ruling JMM, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) coalition are firmly in the saddle in the 81-member Jharkhand legislative assembly. The combine has 78 legislators in the assembly, whose current strength is 78.

Besides Dumka and Bermo constituencies, one more assembly seat fell vacant in October because of the death of the JMM lawmaker and minority affairs minister, Haji Hussain Ansari.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
It’s time for a modern Bihar, says PM Modi at Saharsa
Nov 03, 2020 13:22 IST
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Nov 03, 2020 13:12 IST
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Nov 03, 2020 13:07 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: What future beholds for Americans
Nov 03, 2020 13:18 IST
Delhi: CISF head constable dies of burn injuries
Nov 03, 2020 13:15 IST
It’s time for a modern Bihar, says PM Modi at Saharsa
Nov 03, 2020 13:22 IST
Megan Fox publicly blasts ex-husband for projecting her as ‘absent mother’
Nov 03, 2020 13:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.