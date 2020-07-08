Sections
Home / India News / Jharkhand CM self isolates after coming in contact with minister who tested Covid positive

The chief minister has requested all officers and staff of his office to undergo home quarantine.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 14:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has placed himself under home quarantine after coming in contact with a state minister who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Soren took to Twitter on Wednesday and announced the same, stating that state cabinet minister Mithilesh Thakur and party MLA Mathura Mahato have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Both are currently being treating at a government hospital. As a precaution, I will also be in self-isolation for the next few days from today,” his tweet read.



The chief minister has also requested all officers and staff of his office to undergo home quarantine.



“I will keep on performing important tasks,” the chief minister tweeted, urging people to avoid crowded places and wear a mask on stepping out.

“If there is no mask, then cover your face with a cloth. Like every time, I would like to remind you to keep a distance between each other but keep your hearts connected,” the chief minister posted.

The entry to CM Soren’s residence has been prohibited. The chief minister had come in contact with state minister Mithlesh Thakur who tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Thakur, who was inducted as the member in chief minister Hemant Soren’s cabinet from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) quota, has been moved to a Covid-19 ward of Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

“Samples of the minister and his wife were tested on Truenat machine at Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital. While he was found infected with the respiratory disease, his wife tested negative,” said Ranchi civil surgeon Dr VB Prasad.

He added, “We have initiated contact-tracing exercise to identify people who came in his contact. We are also tracing out the source of infection for the minister.”

