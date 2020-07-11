Sections
Home / India News / Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, wife test negative for Covid-19

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, wife test negative for Covid-19

The swab samples of Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana along with their two sons besides 19 official and household staff of the chief minister’s residence were taken on Saturday morning by a team of doctors and medical staff led by civil surgeon VB Prasad.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:12 IST

By Gautam Mazumdar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Ranchi

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren went on home quarantine soon after one of his cabinet colleagues - Mithilesh Kumar and one JMM lawmaker Mathura Prasad Mahto tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO.)

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren on Saturday tested negative for Covid-19, hours after their swab samples were taken by a team of health department officials at his residence. Health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni confirmed the test results of the couple.

The swab samples of Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana along with their two sons besides 19 official and household staff of the chief minister’s residence were taken on Saturday morning by a team of doctors and medical staff led by civil surgeon VB Prasad and the tests were done soon after on TrueNat.

The OSD to the chief minister Sunil Srivastav and his press advisor Abhishek Prasad Pintu too tested negative. In all, 23 samples were taken from the chief minister’s residence, four tested negative and the results of the rest 19 will come gradually, Kulkarni said.

The Jharkhand chief minister went on home quarantine soon after one of his cabinet colleagues - Mithilesh Kumar and one JMM lawmaker Mathura Prasad Mahto tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. The chief minister had been in their contact for the past few days.



After self isolation, the chief minister was discharging official work from home since Wednesday.

Soon after the test report was out, Soren took to social media and said while he has tested negative he appealed the people to be safe and take care of their family. “We will defeat the coronavirus in cooperation,” he added.

Water resources minister Mithilesh Kumar who has been admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi and Mathura Prasad Mahto admitted to the PMCH Covid-19 ward in Dhanbad were treated separately.

The district administration of Ranchi and Dhanbad did contact tracing soon after Mithilesh and Mahto tested positive and put them on Covid-19 tests along with their family members.

Among the prominent people who came in contact with them and whose samples were collected included senior IAS and IPS officers, besides a BJP legislator.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Jul 11, 2020 20:45 IST
Kendriya Vidyalayas class 9 and 11 students to be promoted based on project work
Jul 11, 2020 20:44 IST
Moderate showers likely in Chandigarh on Sunday
Jul 11, 2020 20:43 IST
When girls swooned over Kapil Dev and other lessons learnt
Jul 11, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.