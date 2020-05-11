Sections
Home / India News / Jharkhand CM urges PM to increase man-days, wages under MGNREGA by 50%

Jharkhand CM urges PM to increase man-days, wages under MGNREGA by 50%

The chief minister also requested the Centre for early clearance of the state’s share of GST and permit collection of revenue from some resources at the state level.

Updated: May 11, 2020 22:50 IST

By Press Trust of India, Ranchi

He also urged the PM to speed up ferrying of migrant workers to their homes. (HT file )

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase wages and man-days under MGNREGA scheme by 50 per cent as it is the main thrust of the rural economy with stranded migrant workers returning to the state.

During a video conference chaired by the prime minister with chief ministers of different states, Soren sought relaxation in the guidelines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as per the state’s need.

He also urged Modi to speed up ferrying of migrant workers to their homes.

“In the previous video conference too I had said that existing guidelines of MGNREGA be relaxed, its wages and man days be raised by 50 per cent as the programme is the most important (aspect) of the rural economy,” Soren told the prime minister.



The chief minister also requested the Centre for early clearance of the state’s share of GST and permit collection of revenue from some resources at the state level.

Thanking PM Modi for allowing plying of Shramik Special trains to bring back migrants, Soren said, “But only 21-22 trains have so far come with only 50,000 to 55,000 people returning. Nearly seven lakh people from the state are residing in different parts of the country.” He added that life and livelihood should be given priority.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
May 11, 2020 23:07 IST
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:53 IST
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
May 11, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
May 11, 2020 17:59 IST

latest news

Train bookings for special train between Mumbai Central and New Delhi full
May 12, 2020 00:04 IST
All states told to allow opening of clinics and labs: Centre to Punjab and Haryana HC
May 12, 2020 00:02 IST
Not all states on board plan to start trains
May 12, 2020 00:00 IST
Costing Rs 26,000 per day to admn, tent at Ludhiana railway station in disuse for past five days
May 11, 2020 23:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.