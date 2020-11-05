Sections
Home / India News / Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI

Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 21:22 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren during a press conference in Ranchi. (PTI File Photo )

Jharkhand on Thursday withdrew the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the state.

The central agency will now require the approval of the Hemant Soren government to launch a probe that falls within the boundaries of state.

“The powers vested on CBI were given dated 19th February 1996 by the erstwhile then Bihar Govt to CBI. The governments of West Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and earlier Mizoram had recently withdrawn the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a kind of blanket nod for the agency to probe scheduled offences specified in the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DPSE) Act, 1946,” an order from the Jharkhand government said.

Prior to this, non-BJP-ruled states like West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala had imposed a similar restrictions on CBI.

CBI comes under the DSPE Act and it requires states to give the agency a general consent to act against central government employees within a state as public order and police come under the state governments, which routinely renew this permission.

