Jharkhand labourer collapses 500 km from home after 1200 km walk from Mumbai

Preventing migrant workers from leaving their places of work has presented difficulties for state administrations.

Updated: May 06, 2020 15:08 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Raipur

Migrant workers all across the country have been reported to have defied the lockdown by undertaking a foot march to their homes. (ANI Photo/Representatives)

A 40-year-old Jharkhand man, walking home on foot from Mumbai, collapsed near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday and died a few hours later in a local hospital on Monday morning.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bilaspur, Prashant Agarwal told Hindustan Times that the deceased Ravi Munda (40) was a labourer from Saraikela in Jharkhand, who was working in Mumbai.

“He was travelling from Mumbai to Jharkhand - mostly walking- along with seven others,” said the SP adding that he might have hitched a ride a few times on the road.

“Munda was travelling from Mumbai via Nagpur to his hometown. On the night of April 3, he began losing his consciousness near Bilaspur,” said the SP.



Munda was rushed to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) where he expired on Monday morning.

“We sent his samples for coronavirus test and it was found to be negative on Wednesday,” the SP added.

The SP further said that out of the seven people walking with Munda, his brother stayed back, while the rest went ahead with their journey on Monday.

Doctors said Munda suffered some organ failure. “No postmortem was done since it was not a medico-legal case,” the SP said.

Several instances of migrant labourers perishing while undertaking a long walk home have been reported after the imposition of nationwide lockdown prohibiting the movement of people.

